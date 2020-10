GFriend excited fans with a sneak preview of their upcoming title track "MAGO".

On the October 31st episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', the girls gave a sneak peek at their upcoming release. It was reported the producer of Sunmi's "Pporappippam" produced "MAGO".Check out the snippet from the show below.

Meanwhile, GFriend's 10th mini-album '回: Walpurgis Night', will be released on November 9 at 6 PM KST.

What are your thoughts on their title song?