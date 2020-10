The upcoming boy group from the popular survival program 'I-LAND' is ready to officially debut.

On November 1 at midnight KST, ENHYPEN unveiled group concept photos for their upcoming debut album ‘BORDER : DAY ONE’. This set of concept photos are labeled as 'DUSK' versions, raising fans' anticipations for differently themed concept photos.

ENHYPEN is scheduled to debut on November 30th so stay tuned for more until then!