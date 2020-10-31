Netizens uncover past photos of SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa's Giselle

6

Past pictures of SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa's Giselle have gained attention. 

A popular internet community post included newly found past pictures of Giselle, as shown below. With everyone being hyped up about the upcoming rookie group, netizens have been actively expressing their thoughts regarding her past photos in the comments section. 

Some of the comments include: "Oh she kinda looks like Sunday"

"I think she is really pretty"

"She looks like G.NA imo"

"SM didn't do justice in those debut teasers. She looks so much better in real life."

"Oh I thought she was Japanese but turns out she was half-Korean and half-Japanese"

Meanwhile, Aespa will be making their debut later this November. What do you think?

kxk 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

she’s absolutely gorgeous definitely a member of the visual line

nowaynoway 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

All four are breathtaking. No need for those weird ae characters

