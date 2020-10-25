4

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

EXO's Chanyeol is the next one up for 'She's My Type' OST

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chanyeol will be singing the next and final collaboration OST for 'She's My Type'.

The webtoon has been collaborating with many artists - B1A4's SandeulGRAYSuper Junior's KyuhyunCrushMONSTA X's Shownu and MinhyukA Pink's EunjiStanding Egg, and Car, the garden - and now Chanyeol will be rounding up the group. He'll be singing "minimal warm", and it's perfect because the main character of the webtoon is named Chanyeol. 

Make sure to tune in on November 1st for his song.

  1. EXO
  2. Chanyeol
0 593 Share 100% Upvoted
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
5 hours ago   101   43,440
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
5 hours ago   101   43,440
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
5 hours ago   101   43,440
Super Junior
Super Junior to reveal 10th album in December
3 hours ago   2   1,914
aespa
SM Entertainment announces new girl group 'aespa'
5 hours ago   101   43,440

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND