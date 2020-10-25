EXO's Chanyeol is the next one up for 'She's My Type' OST

EXO's Chanyeol will be singing the next and final collaboration OST for 'She's My Type'.

The webtoon has been collaborating with many artists - B1A4's Sandeul, GRAY, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Crush, MONSTA X's Shownu and Minhyuk, A Pink's Eunji, Standing Egg, and Car, the garden - and now Chanyeol will be rounding up the group. He'll be singing "minimal warm", and it's perfect because the main character of the webtoon is named Chanyeol.

Make sure to tune in on November 1st for his song.