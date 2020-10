Junsu will be back soon.

He'll be releasing his 2nd mini-album 'Pit A Pat' on November 10th at 6PM KST. The mini-album will include 4 tracks, including dance title song "Pit A Pat", two ballad songs, and "When It Snows" from last year. Title song "Pit A Pat" is a rhythmical house dance song with fantasy lyrics.

Stay tuned for more on Junsu's comeback.