AB6IX is not pulling any punches with their comeback.

The group will be coming back with their 3rd mini-album 'SALUTE'. The mini-album includes "Mirror", title song "Salute", "Heaven", "Maybe", "Bloom", and "Behind You". At least one member participated in the creation of every song, whether it be in composing the song or in writing the lyrics. Title song "Salute" is in part by Daehwi.

AB6IX is coming back on November 2nd at 6PM KST.