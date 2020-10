MAMAMOO has released eye-catching concept photos for their upcoming title track "AYA".



On November 1st at midnight KST, the girls revealed fierce and captivating concept photos for their upcoming title track. MAMAMOO will be returning with their 10th mini-album 'Travel' this November 3 at 6 PM KST so stay tuned.

Check out the concept photos above and below. Also, take a sneak peek at the song here, if you missed it. How are you liking their comeback concept?