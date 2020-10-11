Dua Lipa revealed to have produced a track on TWICE's 'Eyes Wide Open' album

Dua Lipa is collaborating with TWICE on their new album!



According to JYP Entertainment, the English pop star, who is famous for hit singles like "New Rules" and "Don't Start Now," participated in the production of the song "Behind The Mask," track 13 on TWICE's upcoming 2nd full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open.'





This is not the first time Dua Lipa has worked with a K-Pop act, having previously recorded the song "Kiss & Make Up" with BLACKPINK as well as a special remix of her single "Physical" featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa.

Meanwhile, 'Eyes Wide Open' is set for release on October 26.

