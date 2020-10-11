19

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Weki Meki, TREASURE, Golden Child, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, WEi debuted with "Twilight," Cosmic Girls' sub-unit CHOCOME made their unit debut with "Hmph!," BLACKPINK returned with "Lovesick Girls," Golden Child made their comeback with "Pump It Up," Dawn came back with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi, and Weki Meki returned with "Cool."

As for the winner, the nominees were J.Y. Park's "When We Disco" featuring Sunmi, Jessi's "NUNU NANA," and BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls." In the end, BLACKPINK won with the single "Lovesick Girls," only one week after successfully managing an 'Inkigayo' triple crown with their 3rd win for "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez.

Other performers were The Boyz, Stray Kids, UP10TION, fromis_9, EVERGLOW, TREASURE, VAV, H&D, BDC, Lunarsolar, and Ghost9.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

UNIT DEBUT: Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME

==

COMEBACK: Weki Meki

==

COMEBACK: Golden Child

==

COMEBACK: BLACKPINK

==
TREASURE

choochookwain582 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Congrats to BLACKPINK
hoping to see more live stage performances of LSG & PS

Share
