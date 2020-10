Stray Kids have been chosen as the Artist of the Month by K-Pop Radar.

The boys' recent comeback MV "Back Door" hit 10 million views in just 28 hours, and then 50 million in 13 days, meaning they hit it under 2 weeks. The boys' Twitter also increased by over 1.8 million in the past year, for a total of 3.3 million. Their Twitter followers for the month was also within the Top 5 out of K-pop artists.

Congratulations to Stray Kids.