Woollim Entertainment's rookie boy group DRIPPIN is gearing up for their debut with their upcoming mini-album 'Boyager'.

DRIPPIN consist of various former 'Produce X 101' contestants, including former X1 member Cha Jun Ho. In accordance with the previously released promotion schedule, the boys revealed the second set of teaser photos for their debut.



DRIPPIN is scheduled to debut with their mini-album on October 28 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited about this rookie boy group?