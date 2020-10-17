TWICE's Dahyun shines in the latest set of concept film and teaser images for 'Eyes Wide Open'

7

TWICE's Dahyun showed off her classy beauty in the latest teaser materials for the group's upcoming album. 


The popular idol group's upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open', with their title track "I Can't Stop Me", is set to release on October 26 at 6 PM KST. TWICE has been dropping teaser content for each member as the group is gearing up for their comeback. October 18th KST was Dahyun's turn to shine. 

Check out the teasers above and below, and stay tuned for more teasers to come until October 26th KST! How are you liking TWICE's comeback concept?

she looks amazing

When will she do something more hot and erotic?

