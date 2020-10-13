CRAVITY reveal 'Ohh-Ahh' teaser images feat. Jungmo, Seongmin & Woobin

CRAVITY have revealed their "Ohh-Ahh" teaser images featuring Jungmo, Seongmin, and Woobin.



In the teasers, the 3 CRAVITY members take on a casual, street fashion concept. After making a comeback with "Flame", the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group is ready to come back with "Ohh-Ahh", the promotional B-side single off of their sophomore mini album 'Hideout: The Day We Step Into.'



CRAVITY will be revealing more concept photos on October 14 and 15 until they drop their a music video for "Ohh-Ahh" on the 21st KST.



Are you excited for CRAVITY to return?

