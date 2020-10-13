TOO's Chihoon & J.You drop MV for self-composed track 'Empty It'

TOO's Chihoon and J.You have dropped their music video for "Empty It".



In the MV, the TOO members try to make a call at a diner, and it doesn't seem to go through. "Empty It" was composed by Chihoon and Watto and written by Chihoon and J.You, and it's about forgetting memories from the past.



Watch Chihoon and J.You's "Empty It" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.