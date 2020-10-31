Check out NiziU's debut stage of 'Make You Happy' on TV Asahi's 'Music Station'

On October 30, JYP Entertainment's first ever J-Pop girl group NiziU made their debut appearance on TV Asahi's 'Music Station'!

On this day, NiziU performed for the first time ever on the popular Japanese live music program as the last act of the day! The girls put on an energetic performance of their pre-debut single "Make You Happy" as 8-members, due to the fact that member Miihi is currently on hiatus due to health issues.

Many Korean netizens also reacted positively to NiziU's 'Music Station' live stage, commenting:

"They were good! Looking forward to more from them."

"They seem nervous but the live was pretty good."

"They performed last? They're getting some top rookie treatment over there."

"You can definitely tell that they are TWICE and ITZY's little sister group keke."

"Wow you can even hear their arms swinging, this is pure live. I hope their debut song is good ^^."

"The song is really cute and the dance is good."

"This is better than I expected for it being live."

"Why do I feel like I can hear Momo, Sana, and Mina's voices in this group kekekeke."

Watch the performance below!