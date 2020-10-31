WINNER's Song Min Ho reveals his luxurious 2-story house + P.O. visits to help tidy up

WINNER's Song Min Ho will be revealing his luxurious 2-story house on this weekend's broadcast of tvN's 'On and Off'!'

In a pre-release clip for this week's episode of 'On and Off' above, Song Min Ho greeted viewers on a well-deserved off day from his busy comeback preparations. He then shared a glimpse of his 2-story home featuring living spaces on the first floor, and personal spaces on the second floor!

Particularly, Song Min Ho explained that he originally designed the first floor to resemble a gallery; however, he is regretting it now! He then got up to try and tidy up some of the cluttered luggage in the corner of the living space, admitting that he's a bit of a hoarder. In the middle, Song Min Ho's close friend Block B's P.O. let himself in, stopping by after his drama filming schedule. Soon, P.O. began helping Min Ho sort out the clutter, commenting that Min Ho had too many rugs, etc.

You can catch the full episode of Song Min Ho's home holiday on tvN's 'On and Off' on October 31 at 10:40 PM KST!