BLACKPINK's Lisa gives lesson on Thai 'crab dance' on 'Knowing Brothers'

BLACKPINK's Lisa gave a lesson on a popular Thai "crab dance" on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the latest episode, Lisa showed the cast members another dance after revealing her "taxi dance" on the girl group's last appearance. First, she blew viewers away with her moves to an R&B track, and then she followed up with a tutorial on a popular "crab dance" from Thailand.



The BLACKPINK member makes a point of putting on a blank expression for the dance, and she reveals the song is about a girl who was pinched by a crab.



Check out Lisa's crab dance above!