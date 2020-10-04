Big Hit Labels launches IPO today

Investors can finally buy Big Hit Labels stock.

The IPO for the entertainment giant will be on October 5th and October 6th. As reported earlier, they have confirmed that the price will be 135,000 KRW, the highest in their range. They will be offering 4,278,000 stocks, 60% of their total stock holdings. The total amount offered is 962.6 billion KRW, and it's expected that investors will have to fight at a 1:1117 rate for their stocks.

How much do you think the market will change once Big Hit Labels goes public?