Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Big Hit Labels launches IPO today

Investors can finally buy Big Hit Labels stock.

The IPO for the entertainment giant will be on October 5th and October 6th. As reported earlier, they have confirmed that the price will be 135,000 KRW, the highest in their range. They will be offering 4,278,000 stocks, 60% of their total stock holdings. The total amount offered is 962.6 billion KRW, and it's expected that investors will have to fight at a 1:1117 rate for their stocks.

How much do you think the market will change once Big Hit Labels goes public?

BTSBlackStarV104 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Wow, I'm just waiting for all the rush investments and the news as to what happens further. Good luck to BigHit !

gfriendster-381 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Good until people start to speculate on the papers

BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
