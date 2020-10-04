14

SuperM records #2 on 'Billboard 200' with first full album

SuperM is taking on America with their newest album!

The boys' first full album 'Super One', sold over 104,000 copies - 101,000 of them physically - and ranked #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Billboard said, "The set's sales were bolstered by many merchandise/album bundles sold via the group's official webstores, including a range of items co-branded with Marvel. In addition, sales were encouraged by more than a dozen variants of the album released across digital and CD formats, including a Target-exclusive version with different packaging and a poster."

Congratulations to SuperM.

Namieshi203
54 minutes ago

Congratulations SuperM !! ^^ , you absolutely deserve it!!! ♥

soriyama
7 minutes ago

I guess trainee yoo jimin was right in saying SM cumpany has flopped. They really need all that bundles to get on charts.

