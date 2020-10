Dawn released a performance teaser for his upcoming comeback.

The idol's agency P NATION shared the first performance teaser video for his mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN,' fronted by a title track of the same name featuring rapper and labelmate Jessi.

The teaser shows Dawn headbanging along to the music. Playing in the background is a fun hip-hop beat, likely a sample from the upcoming single itself.



Meanwhile, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' is set for release on October 9.