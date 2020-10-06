Ailee says she didn't mind dating rumors with streamer DDEDDE

Ailee says she didn't mind the rumors she was dating streamer DDEDDE.



On the October 6th episode of 'Video Star', Ailee talked about the speculation she was dating the video game streamer DDEDDE. She expressed, "I said I was a fan of DDEDDE, and he mentioned me during one of his streams. We promised to game together, and I thought of myself as a successful fan."



She continued, "However, rumors of a romantic relationship have come up. We played a game together. The situation itself was funny after relationship rumors. I didn't really hate it."



In other news, Ailee is making a comeback with "When We Were in Love".