Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Ailee finds romance and heartache in dramatic 'When We Were in Love' MV teaser

Ailee has dropped her music video teaser for "When We Were in Love".


In the MV teaser, Ailee finds romance and heartache with an adorable dog and a handsome man. "When We Were in Love" is the title song of her fifth mini album 'I'm', and it's a powerful and emotional ballad. 

The MV was previously set to drop on October 6, but her label Rocket3 has updated it'll "be released soon."

Watch Ailee's "When We Were in Love" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Firdaus97110 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Can't wait for the MV 😍 it looks so sad tho but yeah the song is a whole piano ballad anyway. All the best for Ailee, queen of vocals 😁

