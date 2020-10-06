MONSTA X's Joohoney tells you to wake up in 'Smoky' MV teaser

MONSTA X's Joohoney has dropped his music video teaser for "Smoky".
In the MV teaser, Jooheon runs along a path with the sun behind him and dust in the wind. "Smoky" is a song from his upcoming mixtape 'Psyche', which drops on October 9 KST.
Watch Joohoney's "Smoky" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
