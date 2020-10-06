3

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Joohoney tells you to wake up in 'Smoky' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X's Joohoney has dropped his music video teaser for "Smoky".

In the MV teaser, Jooheon runs along a path with the sun behind him and dust in the wind. "Smoky" is a song from his upcoming mixtape 'Psyche', which drops on October 9 KST.

Watch Joohoney's "Smoky" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Jooheon
  3. SMOKY
0 217 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND