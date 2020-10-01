4

0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Benji reveals he's leaving B.I.G and going solo

AKP STAFF

Benji revealed he's leaving B.I.G and going solo.

On October 1, Benji shared the news on Instagram story, stating, "After 7 years of memories and life experiences, my contract with GH Entertainment has ended, and as a result, I've decided to start blazing a path of my own into the world, not as a member of a group, but as a solo artist."

Benji stepped down as the DJ of Arirang Radio's 'Music Access' this past March, and he made his solo debut with "Telephone" this past August.

Take a look at Benji's full post below.

brideofchani5,523 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

he is honestly so talented and likable. he deserves so much more fame

i hope things will improve for him now

