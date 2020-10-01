Benji reveals he's leaving B.I.G and going solo

Benji revealed he's leaving B.I.G and going solo.



On October 1, Benji shared the news on Instagram story, stating, "After 7 years of memories and life experiences, my contract with GH Entertainment has ended, and as a result, I've decided to start blazing a path of my own into the world, not as a member of a group, but as a solo artist."



Benji stepped down as the DJ of Arirang Radio's 'Music Access' this past March, and he made his solo debut with "Telephone" this past August.



Take a look at Benji's full post below.



