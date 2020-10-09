Actor Kim Jae Won reveals his handsome 8-year old son for the first time on broadcast

Actor Kim Jae Won greeted viewers for the first time in quiet a while by appearing as a guest chef on the October 9 broadcast of KBS2's Friday night cooking variety series, 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'!

On this day, the actor shared a glimpse of his personal life with viewers for the first time ever since his debut. It was also revealed during this episode that Kim Jae Won had experience working as a cook for almost 10 years, and the actor impressed the professional chefs of 'Fun-Staurant' with his sensible cooking skills, ingredient choice, as well as plating techniques.

Later on during the episode, Kim Jae Won's 8-year old son made a public appearance for the first time ever! Born in 2013 shortly after Kim Jae Won's marriage, Kim Yi Joon captivated the hearts of viewers with his handsome smile which he inherited directly from his father. Kim Jae Won also proved that his son Yi Joon almost exactly resembled his own childhood days, sharing some old photos as comparisons.

Watch Kim Jae Won's sweet relationship with his son Kim Yi Joon on this week's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant', below!

