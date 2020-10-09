4

Oh My Girl's YooA bares her mature side in 'Dazed'

Oh My Girl's YooA, who most recently made her solo debut last month with her 1st mini album 'Bon Voyage', took on a more mature mood in a pictorial for 'Dazed' magazine!

For this pictorial, YooA demonstrated her professional side by pulling off a wide range of fall fashion styles including a retro denim look, sleek monotone pieces, as well as a patterned Bohemian combination. During her interview, YooA reflected on what it means for her to be "like YooA". She said, "I'm not sure yet. I believe that I have a lot of different sides of me. Even personality-wise, I tend to be shy and reserved one day, and then more open and outgoing the next day. I can also be irritable or generous at different moments. All of that is me. So I just accept it and say, 'This is YooA today'. I respect each side of me. I don't want to limit myself." 

