Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Shin Hye's mystery thriller film 'Call' to premiere worldwide on Netflix

On October 20, Netflix Korea confirmed the exclusive, worldwide premiere of the new Korean mystery/thriller film 'Call' on the platform!

Starring Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Elle, and more, 'Call' revolves around two different women whose fates are dramatically interchanged after receiving a phone call. The film will be released worldwide this November 27, after being delayed several times due to the COVID19 pandemic. 

If you're a fan of Korean thrillers, make sure to check out 'Call' on Netflix!

