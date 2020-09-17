Wonho solidifies his place as a star as his debut album lands on multiple Billboard charts

Singer Wonho has captivated the heart of fans across the globe as the title of his solo debut album appears on the Billboard charts six times.

On September 15th, Billboard released the latest chart ranking. Wonho's first solo mini-album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' made six of the Billboard charts. The title track "Open Mind" received many positive responses. This song reached number four on Billboard's 'World Digital Single Sales Chart'. He made it to the top ten as he boasts his popularity.



"Open Mind" is a rhythmical electronic pop song that expresses the emotions of being unknowingly drawn to a new world. Another impressive aspect of the song is Wonho's performance.

His first mini-album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' also reached number 9 on the Billboard world album charts. Wonho proved his influence and solidified his place as a global star.

His album reached various rankings in the multiple Billboard charts including rank 19 on the 'Heatseekers Album chart', 81st place in 'Album sales chart', 28th on 'Amazing artist's chart' and rank 51 on 'Current Album sales chart'.

On the 4th, Wonho released his new album on major domestic and overseas music streaming sites. Upon its release, it topped the iTunes' World Wide Album Charts. It also topped iTunes' top K-pop album charts in 20 countries around the world including the United States and Australia. It made rank 3 in Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Prior to releasing his official album, he had pre-released singles that set various records as well. "Losing You" topped the iTunes K-pop song chart in 16 countries overseas.

Especially, fans from North America took much interest and supported the artist. Even though this is his debut album, it is showing incredible performance making headlines.

