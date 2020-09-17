EXO's Baekhyun is the paradigm of gentle charisma on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR magazine

EXO member Baekhyun showed off his gentle and soft charisma on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR Magazine.

On September 17, the pictorial of Baekhyun for Harper's Bazaar magazine was released. In the pictorial that was revealed, Baekhyun radiated his signature boyish vibe as well as other dynamic charms.

Baekhyun was able to show off various styles of Burberry's Fall and Winter collection in the magazine.

His pictorial spread across the online communities as many admire Baekhyun's good looks. The entire collection of Baekhyun's photos can be found in the October edition of Harper's BAZAAR Magazine.

These photos can also be found on various social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube as various contents are scheduled to be released in the near future.