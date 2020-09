B.O.Y has revealed new concept photos.

On September 6 KST, the male duo unveiled two new photos for their upcoming album, 'Phase Two: WE'. In these photos, the members Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon are seen wearing beige colored outfits with floral accents. The duet made their official debut and promoted actively until earlier this year, ready to make another comeback for the fall.

Get ready for the album drop on September 15 KST!