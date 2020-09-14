NCT to release 'NCT 2020' album next month

According to an exclusive media outlet report on September 15, NCT will be releasing a new 'NCT 2020' album next month, some time in mid-October.

This will mark the second installment of a compilation NCT album, after 'NCT 2018' released in February of 2018. During 'NCT 2018', a total of 18 NCT members participated in a variety of tracks sung by NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, and more, producing hits like "Boss", "Baby Don't Stop", "Go", "Touch", and more. Many fans are anticipating the potential addition of NCT's new unit team WayV in this upcoming 'NCT 2020' release.

[UPDATE] In response to the above exclusive report on September 15, a representative of SM Entertainment revealed, "It's true that NCT are preparing an album. We will make an official announcement once exact schedules are confirmed."