Lovelyz's Jin to release her first ever solo OST since debut for MBC's 'Love Is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely'

Lovelyz's main vocalist Jin has participated in her first ever solo OST, 7 years after her debut!

Jin's OST Part. 4 for MBC every1's 'Love Is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' is titled "Until Your Eyelids Become Heavy" (literal translation), a romantic and tranquil number accompanied by an elegant, acoustic piano. The song will be released online this September 15 at 6 PM KST, shortly before this week's broadcast of 'Love Is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely'.

Meanwhile, MBC every1's 'Love Is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' starring Ji Hyun Woo, Kim So Eun, Gongchan, and more airs every Tuesday nights at 10:50 PM KST. Have you been watching the series?

