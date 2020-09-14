Starship Entertainment confirms MONSTA X's fall comeback plans

On September 15, Starship Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that MONSTA X plan on returning this fall!

According to a representative of Starship Entertainment, "It's true that MONSTA X are preparing for a fall comeback." However, the exact time frame of the comeback is unconfirmed, projected for either October or November.

In fact, news of MONSTA X's fall comeback came up earlier on this day after member Minhyuk posted an update via the group's official fan cafe. He said, "We've entered the preliminary stages of our new album preparations. Personally, this is the most I've anticipated a comeback since 'DRAMARAMA'." Additional media reports then added on that MONSTA X have recently wrapped up conceptual plans for their new album, including hair, clothing, and accessories.

This will mark MONSTA X's first new album release since 'Fantasia X', dropped earlier this May.

