Lee Hyori talks about the reasons why she quit Instagram

Lee Hyori revealed on the September 14 broadcast of new KakaoTV reality show 'Face ID' the reasons she had shut down her Instagram and her thoughts on the matter. Of course, malicious comments did contribute to her reasons, however, Lee Hyori also stated she had received multiple requests through DM's that made her uncomfortable.



When Lee Hyori made headlines as she stated that she will be shutting down her Instagram account, she stated that there were negative responses to the video she uploaded. She had also received numerous malicious comments due to the remarks she made in MBC's 'Hang Out With Yoo'.



There are also various responses to the announcement of Lee Hyori shutting down her social media. Many speculated that she was quitting social media because of the constant malicious comments after the 'Mao' remark.







However, in this episode, Lee Hyori revealed that she had wanted to shut down her social media account for some time now. She stated, "I wanted to shut down my account from before. I didn't know how to shut it down, so I didn't." She stated, that she had tried to shut down her account but couldn't delete the account because she had forgotten her password. She had finally recovered her password and shut down her account.



She confessed that she felt bad towards her pets because she didn't pay attention to them and had habitually and constantly looked at her smartphone. She stated, "There was a day when Soonie (Hyori's pet) was starring at me looking at my Instagram." Hyori also revealed another reason as she stated, "There were a lot of requests asking to borrow money through DM. I also think it's wrong for me to say I'll think about it."



Hyori stated, "The malicious comments aren't a big part of the reason why I deleted my Instagram. That is something I just accept."



