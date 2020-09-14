Fans send a protest truck in front of the JYP Entertainment building demanding better treatment for TWICE

On September 15th KST, TWICE fans have started a protest as they ask for better treatment for the girl group. The fans have gathered together and sent a protest truck in front of the JYP Entertainment building.

The protesting truck showed a banner that states "We heavily criticize JYPE head office 3 for their negligence in their duty."

1일차 트럭 운행 시작했습니다.

JYP사옥에 도착했습니다(9am)



Day 1 truck has started.

We've arrived at JYP building (9am)#트와이스 #TWICE @JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/zYugJEshNk — Respect TWICE 총공계 (@_Respect_TWICE_) September 14, 2020





The protesting truck also displayed an LED screen requesting legal actions against the malicious commenters as well as the replacement of the music video production team, NAIVE.

The fans claimed they did not send the protesting truck without reason but they had already sent registered mail to the three executives of the agency including J.Y. Park.

그리고 배송조회 결과 전부 수령되었음을 알려드립니다

앞으로 진행될 총공도 많은 참여 부탁드립니다!@JYPETWICE #트와이스 #TWICE pic.twitter.com/7hH1Zihuza — Respect TWICE 총공계 (@_Respect_TWICE_) September 3, 2020

Many fans have agreed with the actions taken by the TWICE fans and have commented in support.

Netizens' Commented:

"What I'm curious about is that JYPE continues to use NAIVE. They're not even good at producing the videos. I'm tired and done with their plagiarism too."

"A lot of fans are going to be so mad if NAIVE films the next music video for TWICE."



"This is the first time I agree with this protesting truck."



"I think the fandom should sue the malicious commenters if the company doesn't."



"Please separate from NAIVE now."



"JYPE ignoring the plagiarism controversy and continuing to hire NAIVE is really being negligent."



"JYP Entertainment really needs a new production team now since the plagiarism incident happened."

