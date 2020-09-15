Kim Yoo Jung's 10-year contract with SidusHQ up for renewal

According to various media outlet reports on September 16, actress Kim Yoo Jung's exclusive contract with SidusHQ has recently come to an end.

In response to the reports, SidusHQ stated, "It's true that Kim Yoo Jung's contract recently expired. We are currently discussing the contract's renewal."

Kim Yoo Jung has been represented by SidusHQ for the past 10 years of her career, since August of 2010, throughout her child actress days, as well as her recent transition into an adult actress. Many industry insiders are paying attention to Kim Yoo Jung's next steps, including whether she will chose to renew her contract or seek a new agency.

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo Jung debuted back in 2003 as a child CF model. She most recently greeted viewers as the female lead of SBS's 'Backstreet Rookie'.

