4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Kim Yoo Jung's 10-year contract with SidusHQ up for renewal

AKP STAFF

According to various media outlet reports on September 16, actress Kim Yoo Jung's exclusive contract with SidusHQ has recently come to an end. 

In response to the reports, SidusHQ stated, "It's true that Kim Yoo Jung's contract recently expired. We are currently discussing the contract's renewal." 

Kim Yoo Jung has been represented by SidusHQ for the past 10 years of her career, since August of 2010, throughout her child actress days, as well as her recent transition into an adult actress. Many industry insiders are paying attention to Kim Yoo Jung's next steps, including whether she will chose to renew her contract or seek a new agency.

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo Jung debuted back in 2003 as a child CF model. She most recently greeted viewers as the female lead of SBS's 'Backstreet Rookie'. 

  1. Kim Yoo Jung
4 904 Share 80% Upvoted

-1

coco_puffs-2,662 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-1

coco_puffs-2,662 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND