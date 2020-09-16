Girls' Generation's Sunny gives Lovelyz surprising advice about dating as a girl group member

Girls' Generation's Sunny gave Lovelyz surprising advice about dating as a girl group member.



During filming for the upcoming episode of MBC Every1's 'Korean Foreigners', Sunny and Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation as well as Lovelyz' Kei and Mijoo featured as guests. The Lovelyz members expressed, "When we debuted, the girl group we wanted to be like the most was Girls' Generation."



Kei continued, "We want to have a long career like the Girls' Generation members. I want to get advice from them." Sunny then responded, "There are sometimes horrible men who'll flirt with the same members of a girl group. You have to be careful. That's why we shared that kind of information with the members in advance."



Sunny also commented on how current idols share their contact information, "In the past, I heard that sunbae artists would exchange their contact information through vending machines, but I think I've seen that happen through video calls these days," raising curiosity.



This episode of 'Korean Foreigners' airs on September 16 at 8:30PM KST. What do you think of Sunny's advice?