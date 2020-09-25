J-Hope's sister responds to rude remarks after her YouTube channel reaches 1 million subscribers in just ten days

Recently, the sister of BTS member J-Hope has been gaining many fans on her YouTube channel as it reached 1 million subscribers in just ten days. However, there are some negative aspects that come with the good.

J-Hope's sister Jung Jiwoo responded to some of the rude comments that were left about her through her Instagram story.

One of the comments stated, "Isn't your YouTube channel being popular all thanks to your brother?" in which she responded with a quote from a famous monk. She posted the quote saying, "A time for Monk Hyemin's words" and quoted "Try to learn how to ignore what people say this and that about you. You would be unhappy if you would pay attention to each one of them. If you want to be happy, then find things you want to do in the time that you have to worry about what other people think about you."





Another netizen said, "You're not earning just a few pennies...you're earning a lot...so you should admit the facts" in which she replied, "Hello~ I wonder who takes the money from the videos that I don't even know about. I didn't even enable ads on my videos, so where is the money coming from? What would be the facts? I think I know since I'm the owner of the channel" and responded to the rude question on income from her YouTube channel.



Then she continued to state, "It seems like someone thinks that I own a building or something. I started my site four years ago but there are still days that are difficult and I contemplate a lot. It's not like I am gaining an excessive amount of money and my company is not that big yet either. There is so much more room for improvement and I have a sense of responsibility as the CEO. The YouTube I started recently is something I wanted to be something small and simple. But I know and expected to a certain extent that it is not possible. However, my life did not greatly change because I started YouTube. I didn't start the channel because I wanted to make money but I wanted to create another platform for the growth of my company. Please refrain from comments that mock my customers."





When netizens saw this, they commented, "Now some people are feeling the inferiority complex from their family members", "Wow, can't believe they would just outright say that.", "Man, people have so much time on their hands to mind their business on so many other people", and "Is there a rule that celebrities' family members can't speak up or live their own lives?"