J-Hope's sister gains 1 Million subscribers to her YouTube channel in just ten days

As BTS gains worldwide popularity, the interest in their family members also rises.

On September 11th, J-Hope's sister Jung Jiwoo opened her YouTube channel named MEJIWOO and shared her first Vlog which has received over 3 million views. Since then, she has posted another Vlog video with the title 'Flower Lesson Day'.

J-Hope's sister previously announced she was getting married and shared the video of her and her boyfriend creating flower baskets for their family gathering to plan for the wedding.

In the new vlog video that was posted on September 18, Jiwoo introduced an outfit she is selling on her online store as well as her day at 'Hailey's flower'.

She also introduced her boyfriends voice here and there through the vlog video.

Meanwhile, J-Hope's sister has gained approximately 4,000 subscribers per hour since the channel opened. Currently, she has 1 million subscribers to her channel.

Jiwoo revealed that she is starting the YouTube as another source of communication other than Instagram.