IZ*ONE's Minju, Yena, Chaewon, & Hyewon pull off lovely pastel suit styles in more 'Twelve' concept photos

IZ*ONE have released new individual concept photos of members Kim Minju, Choi Yena, Kim Chaewon, and Kang Hyewon for their upcoming 1st full Japanese album, 'Twelve'!

As previously reported, fans can look forward to a different transformation from the IZ*ONE girls for their new Japanese promotions. Up until now, IZ*ONE accentuated their charismatic performances for their Japanese promotion tracks such as "Buenos Aires" and "Vampire".

Check out lovely new concept images of today's IZ*ONE members below! The group's 1st full Japanese album 'Twelve' is set for release on October 21!