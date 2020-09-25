IU and T-ara's Jiyeon scheduled to appear on tvN's 'On & Off' and show off their chemistry as real friends

It has been reported that singer IU and T-ara member Jiyeon will appear in an episode of tvN's reality program 'On & Off' and show off their daily life as real friends.

tvN's 'On & Off' is a reality TV show where celebrities can share their daily lives at work and at home while the viewers can observe their 'on' and 'off' moments of these celebrities.

According to YTN star coverage on September 25 KST, Jiyeon had confirmed her appearance on the show. She plans to show fans what her life is like outside of the entertainment industry and show her daily life as an ordinary young woman.



It has also been confirmed that IU, who is known as being a longtime friend of Jiyeon, will also appear as she will be spending time with her. Many fans and viewers are highly anticipating the episode as they are excited to see the real friendship that these two will unfold on screen and their daily lives.



The episode that will reveal Jiyeon's daily life along with her friendship with IU will air on October 10.