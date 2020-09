On September 1, LABOUM's label Global H Media told various media outlets, "The LABOUM members are currently busy preparing for their upcoming mini album release, set for some time in mid-October. We as for your anticipation toward LABOUM's new album."

This will mark LABOUM's first group comeback in approximately a year, since the release of their 1st full album 'Two Of Us' in September of last year.

Stay tuned for more details on LABOUM's fall comeback!