fromis_9 reveal Saerom, Hayoung, and Jiwon's teaser images for 'My Little Society'

fromis_9 have revealed their latest 'My Little Society' teaser images featuring Saerom, Hayoung, and Jiwon.



After Chaeyoung, Jisun, and Gyuri, Saerom, Hayoung, and Jiwon are taking on fromis_9's upcoming concept. As previously reported, this will mark the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'.



fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.



Take a look at fromis_9's latest teasers below!



