Jay Park & H1GHR MUSIC crew release tracks on 'Red Tape: H1GHR' album

Jay Park and the H1GHR MUSIC crew have released tracks on their 'Red Tape: H1GHR' album.



After dropping their title song "The Purge" yesterday, the H1GHR MUSIC artists have released other tracks from part 1 of their compilation album. 'Red Tape: H1GHR' is a message that speaks out against societal and cultural injustices.



H1GHR MUSIC's part 2 of their compilation album 'Blue Tape: H1GHR' is set to drop on September 16.



Listen to Jay Park and the H1GHR MUSIC crew's new tracks above and below!

