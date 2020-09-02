fromis_9 reveal Chaeyoung, Jisun, and Gyuri's teaser images for 'My Little Society'

fromis_9 revealed Chaeyoung, Jisun, and Gyuri's teaser images for 'My Little Society'.



After their first teaser image, the 3 members are unveiling more of fromis_9's upcoming concept. As previously reported, this will mark the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'.



fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST. What do you think of their teasers?