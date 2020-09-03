DAY6 unit Even of Day's debut mini album tops global iTunes charts

DAY6 unit Even of Day's debut mini album 'The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart' has topped global iTunes music charts.



DAY6's Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon made their debut as Even of Day with 'The Book of Us: Gluon' and their title song "Where the Sea Sleeps" this past week, and they've already topped international iTunes charts and domestic real-time music charts like Bugs and Naver Music.



JYP Entertainment confirmed that on September 2 at 9:30AM KST, Even of Day's debut mini album ranked in at #1 on the 'iTunes Top Albums' music charts in 11 regions, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and more.



Congrats to Even of Day! Have you watched their "Where the Sea Sleeps" MV?

