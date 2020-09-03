4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

DAY6 unit Even of Day's debut mini album tops global iTunes charts

AKP STAFF

DAY6 unit Even of Day's debut mini album 'The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart' has topped global iTunes music charts.

DAY6's Young KWonpil, and Dowoon made their debut as Even of Day with 'The Book of Us: Gluon' and their title song "Where the Sea Sleeps" this past week, and they've already topped international iTunes charts and domestic real-time music charts like Bugs and Naver Music.

JYP Entertainment confirmed that on September 2 at 9:30AM KST, Even of Day's debut mini album ranked in at #1 on the 'iTunes Top Albums' music charts in 11 regions, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and more. 

Congrats to Even of Day! Have you watched their "Where the Sea Sleeps" MV?

  1. DAY6
  2. EVEN OF DAY
0 279 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND