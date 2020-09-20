ENHYPEN becomes the fastest rookie group of 2020 to reach 500k followers on Twitter

ENHYPEN has reached over 500k on Twitter in a course of several hours.

The final debut line-up group from Mnet's survival program 'I-LAND' has already amassed thousands of followers on social media. On September 18, the 7-member group ENHYPEN made their first Twitter post, just after wrapping up the program. The account reached its 500k following in mere 8 hours, becoming the fastest rookie group in 2020 so far to make the milestone, surpassing the previous record set by another giant rookie group TREASURE.

As of September 21 KST, the official Twitter account has over 700k followers, along with their other SNS outlets growing at a similar speed.

Congratulations once again to the winning members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Junwoo, Niki, and Jungwon!





