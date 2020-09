UP10TION has revealed a new MV teaser for "Light".

On September 21 KST, the TOP Media group unveiled another MV teaser for their upcoming title song. Following their first teaser, this new video reveals more of the song's melody and visuals. Their 9th mini-album 'Light UP' has six tracks in total.

As announced, UP10TION will be promoting as a 7-member group for this album. The new album will be released on September 24 at 6 PM KST.