Posted by KayRosa

WEi roll out more debut concept images for Jang Dae Hyun, Kim Yo Han, & Kim Jun Seo

AKP STAFF

WEi has dropped more individual concept images for their debut.

On September 21 KST, the rookie group from OUI Entertainment unveiled new photo teasers for members Jang Dae Hyun, Kim Yo Han, and Kim Jun Seo. Following their last batch of 'I' version teasers, these new 'WE' version teasers capture the boys in a different, warmer light. 

The group is comprised of members from previously seen groups and audition programs, including 'Produce 101' (Season 2), 'Produce X 101', and 'Under Nineteen'. Their debut album titled 'IDENTITY: First Sight' will be the official group's first mini-album.

Stay tuned for the release of the album on October 5 at 6 PM KST!

 

1 hour ago

Damn they are pretty..especially that top photo 😍 but his name is Jang Dae Hyeon

