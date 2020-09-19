All 7 ENHYPEN members suit up in new pre-debut profile photos

Upcoming new global boy group ENHYPEN has dropped pre-debut profile photos of all 7 winning contestants, taking one step closer to their debut!

As many of you know, the 7 winning contestants of Mnet's 'I-Land' were confirmed during the show's finale broadcast back on September 18. Then, on September 19, ENHYPEN launched their official SNS platforms, unveiling a series of pre-debut events in store for the rest of September.





The 7-members of ENHYPEN making their official debut later this year are: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Junwoo, Niki, and Jungwon. ENHYPEN will be managed by Belift Lab, a joint agency run by Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.

Check out charismatic new profiles of the ENHYPEN boys below!