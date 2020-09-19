12

All 7 ENHYPEN members suit up in new pre-debut profile photos

Upcoming new global boy group ENHYPEN has dropped pre-debut profile photos of all 7 winning contestants, taking one step closer to their debut!

As many of you know, the 7 winning contestants of Mnet's 'I-Land' were confirmed during the show's finale broadcast back on September 18. Then, on September 19, ENHYPEN launched their official SNS platforms, unveiling a series of pre-debut events in store for the rest of September. 

The 7-members of ENHYPEN making their official debut later this year are: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Junwoo, Niki, and Jungwon. ENHYPEN will be managed by Belift Lab, a joint agency run by Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM

Check out charismatic new profiles of the ENHYPEN boys below!

They haven't debuted yet and I'm already on my knees for them heheh

They looks so expensive 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

